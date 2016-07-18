RoBoTaLiEn
RoBoTaLiEn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6952370-ebe7-41b6-9356-124e0ce2ab1e
RoBoTaLiEn Tracks
Sort by
The Tiring Days of Mr Sunshine
RoBoTaLiEn
The Tiring Days of Mr Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Singularity
RoBoTaLiEn
The Singularity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Singularity
Last played on
Should've
RoBoTaLiEn
Should've
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Should've
Last played on
Friday 13th June, 1985
RoBoTaLiEn
Friday 13th June, 1985
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friday 13th June, 1985
Last played on
You Are Traffic
RoBoTaLiEn
You Are Traffic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are Traffic
Last played on
A Little Love
RoBoTaLiEn
A Little Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Love
Last played on
The Key Things
RoBoTaLiEn
The Key Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Key Things
Last played on
Back to artist