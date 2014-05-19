MellowHighFormed 2011
MellowHigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e691cd4c-e589-4975-8a7f-968a0757926c
MellowHigh Biography (Wikipedia)
MellowHigh is an American hip hop group from Los Angeles, California, that consists of Hodgy, Left Brain, and Domo Genesis. All are members of hip hop collective Odd Future. They have released one studio album, self-titled MellowHigh.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MellowHigh Tracks
Sort by
Go
MellowHigh
Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go
Last played on
MellowHigh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist