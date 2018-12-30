ColleenFrench artist Cécile Schott. Born 1976
Colleen Biography (Wikipedia)
Colleen or Cécile Schott (born 1976) is a composer of electronic and ambient music based in France.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I'm Kin
Winter Dawn
Summer Night (Bat Song)
Blue Sands
Push The Boat Onto The Sand
Babies
Another world
The Sad Panther
Captain Of None
November
I'll Read You A Story
Separating
Bicycle Bells
John Levers The Ratchet / What Is A Componium Pt.1
Your Heart Is So Loud
Sun Against My Eyes
Lighthouse
Geometria Del Universo
Everything Lay Still (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2008)
Untitled Track 2 (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2008)
Breaking Up The Earth
Will you gamelan for me?
Everyone Alive Wants Answers
Salina Stars
Soul Alphabet
Holding Horses
Eclipse
