Keri-Lynn Wilson (born May 17, 1967 in Winnipeg, Manitoba) is a Canadian flute player and conductor. She is the daughter of Lynn Sharples, a professor of English at the Université de Toulon, and Carlisle Wilson, a musician and retired music consultant to the Winnipeg Public Schools.

As a youth, Wilson studied flute, piano and violin. She attended the Juilliard School, where her teachers included Julius Baker (flute) and Otto-Werner Mueller (conducting). During her student years at Juilliard, she first appeared at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall in May 1989. She graduated from Juilliard in 1994 with a Bachelor and two master's degrees in conducting and in flute performance. From 1994 to 1998, she was associate conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Wilson became chief conductor of the Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra in 2013, the first female chief conductor in the orchestra's history. She held the post through the 2014-2015 season.

On July 30, 2003, in Villasimius, Italy, Wilson married Peter Gelb, then the president of Sony Classical, and later general manager of the Metropolitan Opera. She has conducted a commercial recording for the Dorian label with the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra.