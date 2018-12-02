Stefano ScodanibbioContrabass soloist and composer. Born 19 June 1956. Died 8 January 2012
Stefano Scodanibbio Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefano Scodanibbio (18 June 1956 – 8 January 2012) was an Italian musician who reached international prominence as a double bassist and composer.
Trittico per G.S.
Brian Ferneyhough
Trittico per G.S.
Trittico per G.S.
Lagrima
Quartetto Prometeo
Lagrima
Lagrima
Contrapunctus I
Quartetto Prometeo
Contrapunctus I
Contrapunctus I
