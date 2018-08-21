Otis HarlanBorn 29 December 1865. Died 21 January 1940
Otis Harlan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1865-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e680f44e-d942-43cc-96db-ba1971ce7cae
Otis Harlan Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Harlan (December 29, 1865 – January 21, 1940) was an American comedic actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Otis Harlan Tracks
Sort by
Heigh-Ho
Frank Churchill
Heigh-Ho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heigh-Ho
Last played on
Back to artist