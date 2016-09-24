AkadêmiaFrench instrumental and vocal ensemble. Formed 1986
Akadêmia is a French early music ensemble founded in 1986 by conductor Françoise Lasserre. The initial group of singers were formed from members of Philippe Herreweghe's Chapelle Royale.
The ensemble are frequent artists at France's major early music festivals such as the Ambronay Festival. Several of the groups recordings have been made in cooperation with La Fenice directed Jean Tubéry.
Gloria: Et in terra pax
Antonio Vivaldi
Gloria: Et in terra pax
Gloria: Et in terra pax
Gloria : Gloria in excelsis
Antonio Vivaldi
Gloria : Gloria in excelsis
Gloria : Gloria in excelsis
