Hristo Nedyalkov
Hristo Nedyalkov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6799967-aed3-4136-98b7-c9a62b7ce224
Hristo Nedyalkov Tracks
Sort by
Motor-Car Race
Alexander Tekeliev
Motor-Car Race
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motor-Car Race
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Tempo di Waltz for children's chorus and piano
Alexander Tekeliev
Tempo di Waltz for children's chorus and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tempo di Waltz for children's chorus and piano
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Winter Song
Hristo Nedyalkov
Winter Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Song
Choir
Last played on
Ludicrous Dance for children's chorus
Georgi Kostov, Bulgarian National Radio Children's Choir & Hristo Nedyalkov
Ludicrous Dance for children's chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ludicrous Dance for children's chorus
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Pizzicato
Alexander Tanev
Pizzicato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pizzicato
Choir
Last played on
Melodies from the Shoppe Region
Nikolai Kaufman, Bulgarian National Radio Children's Choir & Hristo Nedyalkov
Melodies from the Shoppe Region
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melodies from the Shoppe Region
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Panis Angelicus
Bulgarian National Radio Children's Choir, César Franck & Hristo Nedyalkov
Panis Angelicus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panis Angelicus
Performer
Last played on
Two Humorous Folk Songs
Nikolai Kaufman, Bulgarian National Radio Children's Choir & Hristo Nedyalkov
Two Humorous Folk Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Humorous Folk Songs
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist