Storm
Storm
Storm Biography
Storm were a German trance production duo, who achieved most of their success in the 1990s. The duo was Markus Löffel and Rolf Ellmer, who also used the pseudonyms of Dance 2 Trance, Jam & Spoon and Tokyo Ghetto Pussy.
In 2000, they released the Stormjunkie album, which spawned the #3 single in the UK Singles Chart, "Time to Burn". Their other chart hits in the UK were "Storm" (#32 in both 1998 and 2001) and "Storm Animal" (#21, 2000).
Storm Tracks
Time To Burn
Storm
Time To Burn
Time To Burn
Last played on
Gladiators
Storm
Gladiators
Gladiators
Last played on
Storm
Storm
Storm
Storm
Last played on
Storm Animal
Storm
Storm Animal
Storm Animal
Last played on
Time To Burn (2000)
Storm
Time To Burn (2000)
Time To Burn (2000)
Last played on
Storm (1998)
Storm
Storm (1998)
Storm (1998)
Last played on
Storm (2001)
Storm
Storm (2001)
Storm (2001)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
Storm
Picture Drome, Holmfirth, North Yorkshire, UK
