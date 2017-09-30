Storm were a German trance production duo, who achieved most of their success in the 1990s. The duo was Markus Löffel and Rolf Ellmer, who also used the pseudonyms of Dance 2 Trance, Jam & Spoon and Tokyo Ghetto Pussy.

In 2000, they released the Stormjunkie album, which spawned the #3 single in the UK Singles Chart, "Time to Burn". Their other chart hits in the UK were "Storm" (#32 in both 1998 and 2001) and "Storm Animal" (#21, 2000).