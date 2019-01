Matt Rawle is a British actor. He was born in Birmingham on 10 March 1974. He has appeared in many high-profile theatre productions which include Martin Guerre, Evita and Zorro. His performances in the theatre have seen him nominated for numerous awards including WOS and Olivier awards.

