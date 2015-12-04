Matt RawleBorn 1977
Matt Rawle
1977
Matt Rawle Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Rawle is a British actor. He was born in Birmingham on 10 March 1974. He has appeared in many high-profile theatre productions which include Martin Guerre, Evita and Zorro. His performances in the theatre have seen him nominated for numerous awards including WOS and Olivier awards.
Matt Rawle Tracks
Sunset Boulevard
Bbc Concert Orchestra C/b Richard Balcombe & Matt Rawle
Performer
Here Comes The Morning
Bbc Concert Orchestra C/b Richard Balcombe & Matt Rawle
Performer
SUN AND MOON
Alison Jiear
You're the Top (from Anything Goes)
Cole Porter
Performer
Last played on
Pinball Wizard (Tommy)
Matt Rawle
High Flying Adored
Matt Rawle
Thunderball
Matt Rawle
Moon River
Matt Rawle
Last played on
Don't Rain On My Parade
Matt Rawle
Last played on
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables
Matt Rawle
Pity The Child
Matt Rawle
Being Alive
Matt Rawle
Music Of The Night
Matt Rawle
Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered
Matt Rawle
You'Ll Never Walk Alone
Matt Rawle
