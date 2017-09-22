Peter BarkworthBorn 14 January 1929. Died 21 October 2006
1929-01-14
Peter Wynn Barkworth (14 January 1929 – 21 October 2006) was an English actor. He twice won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor; for Crown Matrimonial in 1975 and for Professional Foul and The Country Party in 1978. He also starred in the ITV series Manhunt (1970) and the BBC series Telford's Change (1979). His film appearances included Where Eagles Dare (1968), Patton (1970), International Velvet (1978) and Champions (1984).
Peter Barkworth Tracks
The Company Of Heaven: There Came Out Also At This Time/Ye Watchers & Ye Holy
Benjamin Britten
