TelemanIndie pop. Formed 2012
Teleman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02lb5yv.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6726542-4458-48de-b1c7-bafc7ab5a350
Teleman Biography (Wikipedia)
Teleman are an English indie pop band formed in London in 2012. The group consists of Thomas Sanders (vocals, guitar), Jonny Sanders (synths), Pete Cattermoul (bass) and Hiro Amamiya (drums). Cattermoul and the Sanders brothers were previously members of the indie pop band Pete and the Pirates. Thomas Sanders has also recorded music under his solo name, Tap Tap.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teleman Tracks
Sort by
Glory Hallelujah (6 Music Session, 20 Jun 2016)
Teleman
Glory Hallelujah (6 Music Session, 20 Jun 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lb69n.jpglink
Submarine Life
Teleman
Submarine Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lb69n.jpglink
Submarine Life
Last played on
Family Of Aliens
Teleman
Family Of Aliens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p0rql.jpglink
Family Of Aliens
Last played on
Song For A Seagull ( GURUS CHOICE )
Teleman
Song For A Seagull ( GURUS CHOICE )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lb69n.jpglink
Song For A Seagull ( GURUS CHOICE )
Last played on
Family of Aliens (Ghost Culture Remix)
Teleman
Family of Aliens (Ghost Culture Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lb69n.jpglink
Family of Aliens (Ghost Culture Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
22
Apr
2019
Teleman
The Globe, Cardiff, UK
23
Apr
2019
Teleman
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
24
Apr
2019
Teleman
EartH (Hackney Arts Centre), London, UK
25
Apr
2019
Teleman
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
26
Apr
2019
Teleman
The Scholar, Leicester, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5
Tyneside
2015-02-22T16:38:45
22
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T16:38:45
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Teleman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gruff Rhys talks to Clare Crane about performing new album Babelsberg live
-
How this recording studio can help improve wellbeing
-
"We consider ourselves remarkably fortunate to have lived out this dream" Wild Beasts discuss their split
-
Wild Beasts
-
"We've always found time for a slice of Reich" - Dutch Uncles reveal their musical inspirations
-
“Kendrick Lamar had used it as his dressing room the day before”
-
Dutch Uncles - Streetlight
-
Dutch Uncles - Big Balloon
-
Dutch Uncles - Dressage
-
SFA's Gruff Rhys on 'Set Fire To The Stars'
Back to artist