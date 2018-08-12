Peter CincottiBorn 11 July 1983
Peter Cincotti
1983-07-11
Peter Cincotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Cincotti (born July 11, 1983) is an American singer-songwriter. He began playing piano at the age of three. While in high school, he regularly performed in clubs throughout Manhattan. In 2003, Cincotti's debut album, produced by Phil Ramone, reached No. 1 on the Billboard jazz chart, making Cincotti the youngest musician to do so. This led to performances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, L'Olympia, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and the Montreux Jazz Festival where he won an award in the piano competition. Cincotti's style blends pop, rock, blues, and jazz.
Peter Cincotti Tracks
On The Moon
I love Paris
Ain't Misbehavin'
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
Rainbow Connection
Forever And Always
The Country Life
