Reiner Goldberg (17 October 1939 in Crostau, Lusatia, Germany) is a German opera singer (heroic tenor).

After his vocal studies at the conservatory of music "Carl Maria von Weber" in Dresden, Goldberg made his debut 1967 in the Saxon Theatre (Sächsische Landesbühne) in Radebeul. A further station was the Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden in 1973. In 1981, the tenor became a member of the Berlin State Opera ensemble.

At the beginning of the 1980s, Goldberg sang the important tenor parts of operas by Richard Wagner in nearly all leading opera houses in Europe and worldwide.

Among them were Tannhäuser at the Vienna State Opera and Bavarian State Opera Munich, Erik (Der fliegende Holländer) at the Salzburg Easter Festival 1982 and 1983 conducted by Herbert von Karajan and the Bayreuther Festspiele 1990, 1991, and 1994 under Giuseppe Sinopoli, Florestan, Siegfried and Tannhäuser at the Metropolitan Opera and as Max (Der Freischütz) in the Zurich Opera.

In concert, he sang in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony (Lucerne and Edinburgh) under Claudio Abbado. In 1995, Goldberg received the Special Music Award for the title role of Aron in a live recording of Arnold Schoenberg's Moses und Aron with the Tokyo Symphony under Maestro Kazuyoshi Akiyama at Suntory Hall in Tokyo.