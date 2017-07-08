The Copper Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e66c33c9-7172-4f15-a51c-fba8c7460336
The Copper Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Copper Family are a family of singers of traditional, unaccompanied English folk song. Originally from Rottingdean, near Brighton, Sussex, England, the nucleus of the family now live in the neighbouring village of Peacehaven. They have been described as "the first family of English roots music, vital to its history and a frame of reference for the new generation that is reviving a tradition of earthy, hard edged story based music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Copper Family Tracks
Sort by
Hard TImes Of Old England
The Copper Family
Hard TImes Of Old England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard TImes Of Old England
Last played on
The Month Of May
The Copper Family
The Month Of May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Month Of May
Last played on
By The Green Grove
The Copper Family
By The Green Grove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By The Green Grove
Last played on
Spencer the Rover
The Copper Family
Spencer the Rover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spencer the Rover
Last played on
Babes In The Wood
The Copper Family
Babes In The Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Babes In The Wood
Last played on
By The Banks Of Sweet Primroses
The Copper Family
By The Banks Of Sweet Primroses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By The Banks Of Sweet Primroses
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Copper Family
Upcoming Events
25
Oct
2019
The Copper Family
The Ivy House, London, UK
The Copper Family Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist