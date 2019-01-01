CecilFormed 1993. Disbanded March 2002
Cecil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e66bbce6-824e-4932-a0aa-a01674a99893
Cecil Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil were an English rock band from Liverpool. They released two albums, Bombar Diddlah (1996) and Subtitles (1998). They gained a small degree of commercial success in the UK charts, with their singles, "Hostage in a Frock" (1997) and "The Most Tiring Day" (1998).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cecil Tracks
Sort by
Cecil Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist