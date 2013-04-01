CathedralBritish doom metal band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 2013
Cathedral
1989
Cathedral Biography (Wikipedia)
Cathedral were a doom metal band from Coventry, England. The group gained attention upon release of its debut album, Forest of Equilibrium (1991), which is considered a classic of the genre. However, the band's sound evolved quickly and began to adopt characteristics of 1970s metal, hard rock and progressive rock. After releasing ten full-length albums and touring extensively for over two decades, Cathedral broke up after the release of The Last Spire in 2013.
Cathedral Tracks
Cathedral of the Damned
Cathedral
Cathedral of the Damned
Phaser Quest
Cathedral
Phaser Quest
Phaser Quest
Last played on
La Noche De La Buque Maldito AKA Ghost Ship Of The Blind Dead
Cathedral
La Noche De La Buque Maldito AKA Ghost Ship Of The Blind Dead
Painting In The Dark
Cathedral
Painting In The Dark
North Berwick Witch Trials
Cathedral
North Berwick Witch Trials
