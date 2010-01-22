The Devil’s BloodFormed 2006. Disbanded 22 January 2013
The Devil’s Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6585cdc-e594-4b2d-a95e-ab844daba144
The Devil’s Blood Biography (Wikipedia)
The Devil's Blood was a Dutch occult rock band from Eindhoven, formed in 2006. Their style is rock-and-roll-flavoured hard rock in the vein of Black Widow, Coven, Black Sabbath, and a plethora of 1970s underground progressive rock. The group's name is taken from "Devil's Blood" by the Swedish black-metal band Watain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Devil’s Blood Tracks
Sort by
Queen Of My Burning Heart
The Devil’s Blood
Queen Of My Burning Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Devil’s Blood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist