I Musici de Montréal is a Canadian chamber orchestra.

Founded in 1983 by cellist and conductor Yuli Turovsky, I Musici de Montréal is a chamber orchestra of 15 musicians that performs a vast repertoire extending from the baroque to the contemporary. The orchestra presents a busy schedule of over 100 concerts per season throughout the world, including three prestigious series in Montreal. This extraordinary amount of activity places I Musici de Montréal among the most important touring orchestras in Canada.

Since its beginnings, I Musici de Montréal has released more than 40 CDs for the Chandos and Analekta Record Labels that are distributed in more than 50 countries around the world. These recordings have won the orchestra and Maestro Turovsky many awards, including a Diapason d’Or for their 1988 recording of Dmitri Shostakovich's 14th Symphony and a 1992 Penguin Guide Rosette for their Concerti grossi, Op. 6 by George Frideric Handel. I Musici de Montréal's recording of Handel has since become a reference recording of the highest standard.[citation needed]