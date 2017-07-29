Jean BaudlotBorn 16 February 1947
Jean Baudlot is a French music composer (born 16 February 1947), most notable for composing music for videogames in the 80's/90's and collaborations with Richard Clayderman, Nicolas de Angelis, Michèle Torr and Joe Dassin. He also represented Monaco in the Eurovision Song Contest under the pseudonym Laurent Vaguener in 1979.
