Marija Šerifović
Marija Šerifović (Serbian: Марија Шерифовић,, born 14 November 1984) is a Serbian singer. Initially rose to prominence as the talented daughter of Serbian folk singer Verica Šerifović, Marija is now recognised as one of Serbia's best vocalists of the 21st century. She most notably represented Serbia on the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 winning with the ballad "Molitva" with 268 points, making her Serbia's only Eurovision winner to date. Šerifović has also released five studio albums and has numerous hit-singles such as 'Sama i nervozna', 'Pametna i luda' (2015) and 'Deo prošlosti' (2016). Since 2015 she has also been one of the judges on Zvezde Granda.
Molitva
Molitva
Moltiva
Moltiva
Molitva (Serbia)
Molitva (Serbia)
