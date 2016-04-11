Wonder which pop legend Amy will write for next?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03k2wxw.jpg

2016-02-19T15:56:00.000Z

After winning 'Best Song' at the Grammys with Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge's song writing skills are in demand. Here she reveals the requests she's had, including one from Stevie Wonder.

