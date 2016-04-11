Amy WadgeBorn 22 December 1975
Amy Wadge
1975-12-22
Amy Wadge Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Victoria Wadge (born 22 December 1975) is a British singer-songwriter living in Wales but originally from Bristol. She has co-written tracks with Ed Sheeran, including his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" for which she won the 2016 Grammy Award for Song of the Year.
Amy Wadge & Only Men Aloud live from the Severn Bridge
Amy performs a specially composed track live from the top of the Severn Bridge joined by Only Men Aloud with Renewal Gospel and Gospel Generation Community choirs.
Amy Wadge & Only Men Aloud live from the Severn Bridge
Wonder which pop legend Amy will write for next?
After winning 'Best Song' at the Grammys with Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge's song writing skills are in demand. Here she reveals the requests she's had, including one from Stevie Wonder.
Wonder which pop legend Amy will write for next?
Better Than Me
Better Than Me
Evan's Song
Evan's Song
Moon & Back
Moon & Back
One More Day
One More Day
Faith's Song
Faith's Song
Dal Fi
Dal Fi
Yn Fy Nwy Law
Yn Fy Nwy Law
When We Had Nothing
When We Had Nothing
Walking Disaster
Walking Disaster
U.S.A? Oes Angen Mwy...
U.S.A? Oes Angen Mwy...
River
River
Hold Me
Hold Me
Design For Life
Design For Life
