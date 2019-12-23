Heather Berry
Heather Berry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e650ba50-4286-4de0-8ee3-5aa2cb0a0512
Heather Berry Tracks
Sort by
Christmas In Dixie
Heather Berry
Christmas In Dixie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas In Dixie
Last played on
If We Make It Through December
Heather Berry
If We Make It Through December
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If We Make It Through December
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist