AlaineBorn 21 September 1978
Alaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br328.jpg
1978-09-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e64ced44-2dc9-4f57-9017-b8fd028e4041
Alaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Alaine Laughton (born September 21, 1978), known by her first name, is a Jamaican American reggae singer and songwriter. She was born in New Jersey, but moved to Jamaica at the age of three.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alaine Performances & Interviews
Alaine Tracks
Better Life
Alaine
Better Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Better Life
Last played on
Smash Riddim Medley
Tony Matterhorn
Smash Riddim Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Smash Riddim Medley
Last played on
Nakupenda Pia (feat. Alaine)
Wyre
Nakupenda Pia (feat. Alaine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncyb6.jpglink
Nakupenda Pia (feat. Alaine)
Last played on
We'll Be Ok
Alaine
We'll Be Ok
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
We'll Be Ok
Last played on
Journey
Alaine
Journey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Journey
Last played on
Foundation Riddim Medley (1Xtra Exclusive Mash Up)
Capleton
Foundation Riddim Medley (1Xtra Exclusive Mash Up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0b6.jpglink
Foundation Riddim Medley (1Xtra Exclusive Mash Up)
Last played on
Favourite Boy
Alaine
Favourite Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Favourite Boy
Last played on
Te Quero So Para Mim vs. Tropical Escape Riddim
Susie Ledge
Te Quero So Para Mim vs. Tropical Escape Riddim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Te Quero So Para Mim vs. Tropical Escape Riddim
Last played on
Amazing
Alaine
Amazing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Amazing
Last played on
Addicted (feat. Alaine)
Eddy Kenzo
Addicted (feat. Alaine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbjxw.jpglink
Addicted (feat. Alaine)
Last played on
Born To Win
Alaine
Born To Win
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Born To Win
Last played on
Hold A Vibes
Alaine
Hold A Vibes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Hold A Vibes
Last played on
Walk Good
Alaine
Walk Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Walk Good
Last played on
7th Heaven Riddim Vs I Wanna Be Your Girl
I-Octane
7th Heaven Riddim Vs I Wanna Be Your Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
7th Heaven Riddim Vs I Wanna Be Your Girl
Last played on
Wine (Dancehall Unplugged)
Alaine
Wine (Dancehall Unplugged)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Wine (Dancehall Unplugged)
Last played on
Stay With Me
Alaine
Stay With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Stay With Me
Last played on
Hello (Adele cover)
Alaine
Hello (Adele cover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Hello (Adele cover)
Last played on
Hello (Cover)
Alaine
Hello (Cover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Hello (Cover)
Last played on
Don't Walk Away (feat. J Boog)
Alaine
Don't Walk Away (feat. J Boog)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Don't Walk Away (feat. J Boog)
Last played on
