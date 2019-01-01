Andy HamiltonBritish comedian. Born 28 May 1954
Andy Hamilton
1954-05-28
Andy Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Neil Hamilton (born 28 May 1954) is a British comedian, game show panellist, television director, comedy screenwriter, radio dramatist, and novelist.
