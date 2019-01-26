Lynise Walters, better known by her stage name Queen Pen, is an American rapper.

Her music career started as a protégé of Teddy Riley, a record producer and member of the R&B group BLACKstreet in the mid-1990s. She was a featured rapper, along with Dr. Dre, on BLACKstreet's 1996 hit, "No Diggity". She signed to Riley's Lil' Man label, and released My Melody (1997), her solo debut album, produced by Riley.

Her first album produced the charting singles "All My Love", "Man Behind the Music", and "Party Ain't a Party". Queen Pen earned a 1998 Soul Train nomination for Best New Artist. She also gained notice from her song "Girlfriend" (featuring Me'Shell NdegeOcello), where she explored same-sex affairs.

She took a three-year hiatus from rapping, and returned with Conversations With Queen (2001), her second album. She is now a novelist. Her sons Donlynn and Quintion Walters are also rappers who go by the stage names of Nefu Da Don and Q Nhannaz.