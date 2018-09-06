Roy CastleBorn 31 August 1932. Died 2 September 1994
Roy Castle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01hg219.jpg
1932-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6461a50-5892-4bc8-bf31-29e4134e9290
Roy Castle Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Castle OBE (31 August 1932 – 2 September 1994) was an English dancer, singer, comedian, actor, television presenter and musician. In addition to being an accomplished jazz trumpet player, he could play many other instruments. Following a versatile career as a performer on stage, television and film, he became best known to British television viewers as the long-running presenter of the children's series Record Breakers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Castle Tracks
Sort by
Record Breakers
Roy Castle
Record Breakers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Record Breakers
Last played on
Mister Music Man
Roy Castle
Mister Music Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Mister Music Man
Last played on
How High The Moon
Roy Castle
How High The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
How High The Moon
Last played on
The Trouble With Women
The Trouble With Women
Performer
Last played on
Record Breakers Theme
Roy Castle
Record Breakers Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Record Breakers Theme
Last played on
Pennies From Heaven
Roy Castle
Pennies From Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Pennies From Heaven
Last played on
How High The Moon
Roy Castle
How High The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
How High The Moon
Performer
Last played on
The Trouble With Women
The Trouble With Women
Last played on
The Trouble With Women
The Trouble With Women
Last played on
On A Slow Boat To China
Roy Castle
On A Slow Boat To China
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
On A Slow Boat To China
Last played on
Crazy Little Horn
Roy Castle
Crazy Little Horn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Happy Feet
Roy Castle
Happy Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Happy Feet
Last played on
Stormy Weather
Roy Castle
Stormy Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Stormy Weather
Last played on
Happy Birthday to You
Roy Castle
Happy Birthday to You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Happy Birthday to You
Last played on
Little White Berry
Roy Castle
Little White Berry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Dedication
Roy Castle
Dedication
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hg219.jpglink
Dedication
Last played on
Roy Castle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist