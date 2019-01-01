Rasmus Thude (born in Aarhus, Denmark on 26 March 1989) is a Danish singer and songwriter with more than 20 mio. plays worldwide. He has previously participated in the Danish X Factor in 2010. In January 2011 his song LLL (Love, Liquor, Lick It) got him worldwide attention when it was mistaken with the American singer, Justin Timberlake. The song had been renamed "Take You Down" and both media and fans thought it was a new single from JT. In 2014 Rasmus Thude enrolled at DTU (Danish Technical University) studying Processing and Innovation. In 2015 he created his first app start-up "Ta' det", where he is currently working as CEO.