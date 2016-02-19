Horace HeidtBorn 21 May 1901. Died 1 December 1986
Horace Heidt
1901-05-21
Horace Heidt Biography (Wikipedia)
Horace Heidt (May 21, 1901 – December 1, 1986) was an American pianist, big band leader, and radio and television personality. His band, Horace Heidt and his Musical Knights, toured vaudeville and performed on radio and television during the 1930s and 1940s.
