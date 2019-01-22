ClipseFormed 1992
Clipse was an American hip hop duo, formed by brothers Gene "No Malice" Thornton and Terrence "Pusha T" Thornton, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 1992. The group was affiliated with the production team The Neptunes, and in 2001 signed to their imprint Star Trak Entertainment.
Like I Love You (feat. Clipse)
Grindin'
Hypocrite vs. Woooo (Mishti's edit)
When The Last Time
Mr. Me Too (PHNM 5AM Remix)
Star (feat. Clipse)
When's The Last Time
Mr. Me Too (feat. Pharrell Williams)
What Happened To That Boy (feat. Clipse)
Cot Damn
What Happened To That Boy
