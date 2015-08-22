Alexander Klaws (born 3 September 1983) is a German singer, songwriter, dancer, host, and actor. Born and raised in Ahlen, he rose to fame in 2003 after winning the debut season of the television series Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the German Idol series adaptation. His debut single "Take Me Tonight" topped the German and Swiss Singles Charts and became the third best-selling single of 2003 in Germany. Klaws's debut studio album, Take Your Chance (2003), also debuted at number one on German Albums Chart. He followed it with his second number-one album Here I Am (2004) and has since released four further albums, including his latest effort Auf die Bühne, fertig, los! (2015). Several songs from these albums became hit singles on the pop charts, including the number-one hit "Free Like the Wind" as well as the top ten entries "Behind the Sun", "Sunshine After the Rain", and "Stay with Me".

Klaws ventured into acting in the mid-2000s, making his stage debut at the Berlin Theater des Westens in 2006, playing the role of Alfred in the musical remake of the horror-comedy film Dance of the Vampires. He has since led several productions, having appeared as Tarzan in Tarzan, Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, Tony in Saturday Night Fever, and Sam in Ghost the Musical. In 2008, he originated the role of Lars Hauschke in the Sat.1 telenovela Anna und die Liebe. In 2013, Klaws hosted the music progamme Goldschlager - Die Hits der Stars on Sat.1 Gold; the following year, he won the seventh season of the dance contest Let's Dance.