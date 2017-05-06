Red Ballard
Red Ballard
Red Ballard Tracks
Blue Skies
Red Ballard
Bach Goes To Town
Harry James
Composer
Swingtime in the Rockies
Chris Griffin, Harry James, Benny Goodman, Ziggy Elman, Red Ballard, Vernon Brown, George Koenig, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Performer
Down South Camp Meeting
Chris Griffin, Bill De Pew, Dick Clark, Benny Goodman, Manny Klein, Pee Wee Erwin, Red Ballard, Murray McEachern, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Performer
Swingtime In The Rockies (Live)
Benny Goodman
