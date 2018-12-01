Raury Deshawn Tullis (born June 10, 1996), known mononymously as Raury, is an American singer, songwriter and rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is known for his eclectic sound mixing soul, hip hop and folk. He was born and raised in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He was also a member to the C5 Georgia Youth Foundation.

Raury released his debut mixtape Indigo Child, on August 25, 2014. The mixtape reached many ears and the success of his mixtape led to a record deal with Columbia Records. Raury has since then released more music and his music has appeared in movies.