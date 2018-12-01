RauryAlternative musician from Atlanta, Georgia. Born 10 June 1996
Raury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02cpmg0.jpg
1996-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6398ac3-f9b6-49c8-bd40-794888c7757a
Raury Biography (Wikipedia)
Raury Deshawn Tullis (born June 10, 1996), known mononymously as Raury, is an American singer, songwriter and rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is known for his eclectic sound mixing soul, hip hop and folk. He was born and raised in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He was also a member to the C5 Georgia Youth Foundation.
Raury released his debut mixtape Indigo Child, on August 25, 2014. The mixtape reached many ears and the success of his mixtape led to a record deal with Columbia Records. Raury has since then released more music and his music has appeared in movies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raury Tracks
Sort by
All We Need
Raury
All We Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
All We Need
Last played on
Diddy Bop
Noname
Diddy Bop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
Diddy Bop
Last played on
Devil's Whisper
Raury
Devil's Whisper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02txm13.jpglink
Devil's Whisper
Last played on
Belarus (feat. Adia, Vivian & Jaixx)
Raury
Belarus (feat. Adia, Vivian & Jaixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
Belarus (feat. Adia, Vivian & Jaixx)
Last played on
God's Whisper
Raury
God's Whisper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020y6df.jpglink
God's Whisper
Last played on
Crystal Express
Raury
Crystal Express
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
Crystal Express
Last played on
Higher (feat. Raury)
SBTRKT
Higher (feat. Raury)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026wsg5.jpglink
Higher (feat. Raury)
Last played on
Hey You, Acid Planet (Eats 'Ode To Bart Skills' Rebeef)
Raury
Hey You, Acid Planet (Eats 'Ode To Bart Skills' Rebeef)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
Hey You, Acid Planet (Eats 'Ode To Bart Skills' Rebeef)
Last played on
Friends (feat. Tom Morello)
Raury
Friends (feat. Tom Morello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
Friends (feat. Tom Morello)
Last played on
Diddy Bop
Noname
Diddy Bop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diddy Bop
Last played on
Kingdom Come
Raury
Kingdom Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
Kingdom Come
Last played on
Like A Star
Raury
Like A Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
Like A Star
Last played on
Neveralone
Raury
Neveralone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpmg0.jpglink
Neveralone
Last played on
Higher (feat. Raury)
SBTRKT
Higher (feat. Raury)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026wsg5.jpglink
Higher (feat. Raury)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Raury
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh8q9/acts/aw32rz
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24T16:28:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s4gk5.jpg
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
Raury Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist