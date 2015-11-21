Noir DésirFormed 1980. Disbanded 30 November 2010
Noir Désir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6358374-5eea-4205-be22-382ed6df493c
Noir Désir Biography (Wikipedia)
Noir Désir were a French rock band from Bordeaux. They were active during the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, and have had two albums certified double platinum in France and three certified gold. They have been an influence on numerous French musicians including Cali, Louise Attaque and Miossec. While active, the band consisted of Bertrand Cantat (vocals, guitar), Serge Teyssot-Gay (guitar), Jean-Paul Roy (bass guitar) and Denis Barthe (drums).
Noir Désir Tracks
L'Enfant Roi (DJ Tennis Edit)
Noir Désir
L'Enfant Roi (DJ Tennis Edit)
L'Enfant Roi (DJ Tennis Edit)
Last played on
Le Vent Nous Portera
Noir Désir
Le Vent Nous Portera
Le Vent Nous Portera
Last played on
