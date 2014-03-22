Marie-Claire D’UbaldoBorn 17 January 1961
Marie-Claire D’Ubaldo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6353a2c-bd12-43ac-961c-486f699ed206
Marie-Claire D’Ubaldo Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Claire D'Ubaldo is an Argentine singer / musician and a prolific songwriter; she has appeared as a guest vocalist on many albums. She had her biggest success with "Falling Into You" which was covered by Celine Dion, who also named her album after the single. Dion's album has sold well in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marie-Claire D’Ubaldo Tracks
Sort by
The Rhythm Is Magic (Todd Terry Rubber Mix)
Marie-Claire D’Ubaldo
The Rhythm Is Magic (Todd Terry Rubber Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marie-Claire D’Ubaldo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist