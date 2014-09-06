Junior CookBorn 22 July 1934. Died 3 February 1992
Junior Cook
1934-07-22
Herman "Junior" Cook (July 22, 1934 – February 3, 1992) was a hard bop tenor saxophone player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks, The Horace Silver Quintet, The Horace Silver Quintet, Junior Cook & Blue Mitchell
Blowin' The Blues Away
Horace Silver
