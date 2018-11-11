Anthony PhillipsUK / ex-Genesis. Born 23 December 1951
Anthony Phillips
1951-12-23
Anthony Phillips Biography
Anthony Edwin Phillips (born 23 December 1951) is an English musician, songwriter, producer and singer who gained prominence as the original lead guitarist of the rock band Genesis, from 1967 to 1970. After Phillips recorded From Genesis to Revelation and Trespass with the band, he left in July 1970 and learned to play more instruments before he began a solo career.
Phillips released his first solo album, The Geese & the Ghost, in 1977. He continues to release solo albums, including further solo albums, television and film music, collaborations with several artists, and compilation albums of his recordings.
Anthony Phillips Tracks
Which Way The Wind Blows
Anthony Phillips
Which Way The Wind Blows
Which Way The Wind Blows
Last played on
God If I Saw Her Now
Anthony Phillips
God If I Saw Her Now
God If I Saw Her Now
Last played on
Squirrel
Anthony Phillips
Squirrel
Squirrel
Last played on
Adagio For The Fallen
Andrew Skeet
Adagio For The Fallen
Adagio For The Fallen
Last played on
Fire Mountain-Soundscapes
Anthony Phillips
Fire Mountain-Soundscapes
Fire Mountain-Soundscapes
Last played on
