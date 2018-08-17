Billy DeanBorn 2 April 1962
Billy Dean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e62becdf-2d36-478e-be2b-a9772d78db06
Billy Dean Biography (Wikipedia)
William Harold Dean Jr. (born April 2, 1962) is an American country music singer and songwriter.
He first gained national attention after appearing on the television talent competition Star Search. Active as a recording artist since 1990, he has recorded a total of eight studio albums (of which the first three have been certified gold by the RIAA) and a greatest hits package which is also certified gold. His studio albums have accounted for more than 20 hit singles on the Billboard country charts, including 11 Top Ten hits.
In 2000, he had a Billboard Number one as a guest artist along with Allison Kraus on Kenny Rogers' "Buy Me a Rose", and had two Number Ones on the RPM country charts in Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Dean Tracks
Sort by
Thank God I'm a Country Boy
Billy Dean
Thank God I'm a Country Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank God I'm a Country Boy
Last played on
IN THE NAME OF LOVE
Billy Dean
IN THE NAME OF LOVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
IN THE NAME OF LOVE
Last played on
Buy Me A Rose (feat. Alison Krauss and Billy Dean)
Kenny Rogers
Buy Me A Rose (feat. Alison Krauss and Billy Dean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq2t.jpglink
Buy Me A Rose (feat. Alison Krauss and Billy Dean)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Seed
Billy Dean
Seed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seed
Last played on
Six Days On The Road (Live BBC Cornwall Session 12 Mar 2018)
Robert Wells
Six Days On The Road (Live BBC Cornwall Session 12 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wpvrv.jpglink
Six Days On The Road (Live BBC Cornwall Session 12 Mar 2018)
Last played on
I Can't Make You Love Me
Robert Wells
I Can't Make You Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wpvrv.jpglink
I Can't Make You Love Me
Last played on
Eyes
Billy Dean
Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes
Last played on
Leavin' Line
Billy Dean
Leavin' Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leavin' Line
Last played on
Ridin' The Rails
Billy Dean
Ridin' The Rails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ridin' The Rails
Last played on
Im Not Built That Way
Billy Dean
Im Not Built That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Not Built That Way
Last played on
Saturday Night
Billy Dean
Saturday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Night
Last played on
Loved & Never Learned
Billy Dean
Loved & Never Learned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loved & Never Learned
Last played on
Simple Things
Billy Dean
Simple Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Things
Last played on
April Born In May
Billy Dean
April Born In May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
April Born In May
Last played on
You Don't Count The Cost
Billy Dean
You Don't Count The Cost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Count The Cost
Last played on
Let Them Be Little
Billy Dean
Let Them Be Little
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Them Be Little
Last played on
Only Here For A Little While
Billy Dean
Only Here For A Little While
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Here For A Little While
Last played on
I Can't Leave A Good Thing
Billy Dean
I Can't Leave A Good Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Beautiful
Billy Dean
Crazy Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Beautiful
Last played on
Laura Nadine
Billy Dean
Laura Nadine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laura Nadine
Last played on
18 Wheels And A Dozen Roses
Billy Dean
18 Wheels And A Dozen Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
18 Wheels And A Dozen Roses
Last played on
Indian Head Penny
Billy Dean
Indian Head Penny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indian Head Penny
Last played on
This Is The Life
Billy Dean
This Is The Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is The Life
Last played on
Billy Dean Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist