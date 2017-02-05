James KingBluegrass/gospel musician. Born 9 September 1958. Died 19 May 2016
James King
1958-09-09
James King Biography (Wikipedia)
James Elroy King (September 9, 1958 - May 19, 2016) was an American bluegrass music singer. Tom T. Hall dubbed King the “Bluegrass Storyteller,” for his ability to infuse his story songs with emotion and authenticity.
James King Tracks
Memory
James King
Memory
Memory
Jason's Farm
James King
Jason's Farm
Jason's Farm
