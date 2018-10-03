James Woodie AlexanderBorn 21 January 1916. Died 8 July 1996
James Woodie Alexander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1916-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6273c9d-390b-4539-8fcc-e11c07a7aadf
James Woodie Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
James Woodie Alexander II (January 21, 1916 – July 8, 1996), usually known as J. W. Alexander, was an American singer, musician, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur who was a key figure in the development of gospel and soul music, most notably through his close association with Sam Cooke.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Woodie Alexander Tracks
Sort by
Straight Street
James Woodie Alexander
Straight Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Straight Street
Music Arranger
Last played on
Hector the Hero
James Woodie Alexander
Hector the Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hector the Hero
Last played on
Back to artist