Harmonica Concerto (2nd mvt)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Orchestra
Symphony no. 2 in D major, Op. 43
Jean Sibelius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
The Gates
James Dillon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16w.jpglink
Piano Concerto No. 24 In C Minor K.491
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Elegie Op.24
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Les Consolations (for 16 vocal soloists and orchestra)
Helmut Lachenmann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16m1.jpglink
Schreiben
Helmut Lachenmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mit Dampf! Polka schnell, Op 70
Eduard Strauss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lontano
György Ligeti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Suite No.2 from the ballet 'Don Juan' (2008)
Mirko Krajči
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture to the opera 'Sultan Vampun' (1800)
Józef Elsner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Demeter
Karol Szymanowski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqk2r.jpglink
LONDON SUITE: COVENT GARDEN
Eric Coates
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqynk.jpglink
KINGDOM OF BELGIUM - LA BRABANCONNE
Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite of English Folk-Dances: No1: Jenny Pluck Pears
Ernest Tomlinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romeo and Juliet - suite no. 2 Op.64
Sergei Prokofiev
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Simon Boccanegra - Act 3
Giuseppe Verdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Simon Boccanegra Act 1
Giuseppe Verdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Simon Boccanegra - Prologue
Giuseppe Verdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Recitative & Aria (Halka): "O How I would gladly kneel down" from Halka, Act II
Stanislaw Moniuszko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Duet (Halka & Janusz) : "Oh Janusz my darling" from Halka, Act I
Stanislaw Moniuszko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Recitative & Romance (Janusz): "Where did she go..." from Halka, Act I
Stanislaw Moniuszko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Aria (Rokiczana): "When I will be the Queen" from Rokiczana
Stanislaw Moniuszko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Aria (The Countess): "To Wake up from bad dreams" from Hrabina ('The Countess')
Stanislaw Moniuszko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Symphony no.2 in D major (Op.43)
Jean Sibelius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Estancia - dances from the ballet op.8a for orchestra - 7. Danza final (Malambo)
Alberto Ginastera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpdsq.jpglink
O Gato malhado
César Guerra-Peixe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmony
Andrzej Panufnik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
Hommage a Chopin: First movement Andante
Andrzej Panufnik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9x4.jpglink
SPELLBOUND: Main Title/Gambling Dream/Ski Run/Revolver/End Titles
Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SPELLBOUND: Main title
Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SPELLBOUND: Ski Run
Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fête galante et pastorale
Music Workshop, Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra, Jacek Rogala & Zygmunt Krauze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WILD STRAWBERRIES (1957): Memories
Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cunning Peasant
Mariusz Kwiecien
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Rebecca (main title)
Adriano, Franz Waxman & Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby
Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyf3r.jpglink
