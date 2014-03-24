Amita Marie "Tata" Young (Thai: อมิตา มารี ยัง; born 14 December 1980) is an American Thai singer, actress, model and dancer who gained prominence in Thailand when she placed first in a national singing contest at age 11, subsequently signing a record deal and releasing her first album Amita Tata Young in 1996.

Within five months, the album had sold over one million copies. Since then, Young has released eight studio albums, three in English and five in Thai. Her most recent album is Ready for Love, released in 2009.

Young has acted in three films, The Red Bike Story (Jakkayan See Daeng), O-Negative and Plai Tien a TV drama Wick of the Candle. She sang "Reach for the Stars" at the Bangkok opening ceremony for the 13th Asian Games in 1998 and also sang "Dhoom Dhoom", the English version of the title song for the 2004 Bollywood movie Dhoom.

Throughout the 2000s, Young enjoyed widespread mainstream popularity across South Asia, East Asia and Southeast Asia winning multiple national and international awards and was often lauded as "Asia's Queen of Pop" and the "Britney Spears of Asia".