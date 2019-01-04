AltanIrish folk band. Formed 1987
Altan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwms.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6211cf7-272f-4431-bbd3-40c081b992d4
Altan Biography (Wikipedia)
Altan are an Irish folk music band formed in County Donegal in 1987 by lead vocalist Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and her husband Frankie Kennedy. The group were primarily influenced by traditional Irish language songs from Donegal and have sold over a million records.
The group were the first traditional Irish group to be signed to a major label when they signed with Virgin Records in 1994. The group has collaborated with Dolly Parton, Enya, The Chieftains, Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss, and many others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Altan Performances & Interviews
Altan Tracks
Sort by
Pretty Peg/New Ships A Sailing/The Bird's Nest/The Man From Bundoran
Altan
Pretty Peg/New Ships A Sailing/The Bird's Nest/The Man From Bundoran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Jug Of Punch
Altan
The Jug Of Punch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Jug Of Punch
Last played on
Gleanntáin Ghlas' Ghaoth Dobhair
Altan
Gleanntáin Ghlas' Ghaoth Dobhair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
I Wish My Love Was A Red Red Rose
Altan
I Wish My Love Was A Red Red Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
I Wish My Love Was A Red Red Rose
Last played on
The Rosses Highlands
Altan
The Rosses Highlands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Rosses Highlands
Last played on
Daily Growing
Altan
Daily Growing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Daily Growing
Last played on
A Bhean Udai Thall
Altan
A Bhean Udai Thall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
A Bhean Udai Thall
Last played on
Port Alex
Altan
Port Alex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Port Alex
Last played on
Eoghainin O'Ragadain
Altan
Eoghainin O'Ragadain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Eoghainin O'Ragadain
Last played on
Mallai Chroch Shli
Altan
Mallai Chroch Shli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Mallai Chroch Shli
Last played on
Tommy Peoples / The Windmill / Fintan McManus's
Altan
Tommy Peoples / The Windmill / Fintan McManus's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Donal Agus Morag
Altan
Donal Agus Morag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Donal Agus Morag
Last played on
A Fig for a Kiss/The Turf Cutter (Slip Jigs)
Altan
A Fig for a Kiss/The Turf Cutter (Slip Jigs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Ookpik Waltz
Altan
The Ookpik Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Ookpik Waltz
Last played on
House Carpenter
Altan
House Carpenter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
House Carpenter
Last played on
Nion A Bhaoigheallaigh
Altan
Nion A Bhaoigheallaigh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Nion A Bhaoigheallaigh
Last played on
The Jug Of Punch
Altan
The Jug Of Punch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Jug Of Punch
Last played on
The Tullaghan Lasses/ Cameronian/ Pigeon On The Gate
Altan
The Tullaghan Lasses/ Cameronian/ Pigeon On The Gate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Dulaman
Altan
Dulaman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Dulaman
Last played on
Nia's / The Beekeper / The Gap Of Dreams
Altan
Nia's / The Beekeper / The Gap Of Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Is the Big Man Within?/Tilly Finn's Reel
Altan
Is the Big Man Within?/Tilly Finn's Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Snowy Path
Altan
The Snowy Path
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Snowy Path
Last played on
Mother's Delight
Altan
Mother's Delight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Mother's Delight
Last played on
Ceol A Phiobaire
Altan
Ceol A Phiobaire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Ceol A Phiobaire
Last played on
MRS RAMSAY OF BARTON/FAREWELL TO IRELAND/THE FLOGGING REEL/HIGH ROAD TO LINTON
Altan
MRS RAMSAY OF BARTON/FAREWELL TO IRELAND/THE FLOGGING REEL/HIGH ROAD TO LINTON
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
MRS RAMSAY OF BARTON/FAREWELL TO IRELAND/THE FLOGGING REEL/HIGH ROAD TO LINTON
Last played on
Fear a Bhata
Altan
Fear a Bhata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Fear a Bhata
Last played on
Mo Choill (My Love)
Altan
Mo Choill (My Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Mo Choill (My Love)
Last played on
Let's Heal
Altan
Let's Heal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Let's Heal
Last played on
Girl From The North Country
Altan
Girl From The North Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Bog An Lochain/Margaree Reel/The Humours Of Westport
Altan
Bog An Lochain/Margaree Reel/The Humours Of Westport
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Caitlin Triall
Altan
Caitlin Triall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Caitlin Triall
Last played on
Bo Mhin Na Toitean / Con McGinley's Highland / Seanamhach Tube Station
Altan
Bo Mhin Na Toitean / Con McGinley's Highland / Seanamhach Tube Station
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Humours Of Whiskey / The Fairy Jig / Humours Of Whiskey
Altan
Humours Of Whiskey / The Fairy Jig / Humours Of Whiskey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Eirigh 'S Cuir Ort Do Chuid Eadaigh
Altan
Eirigh 'S Cuir Ort Do Chuid Eadaigh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Eirigh 'S Cuir Ort Do Chuid Eadaigh
Last played on
The Low Highland / Moneymusk / Duncan Davidson / The Wild Irishman (The Glenties Reel)
Altan
The Low Highland / Moneymusk / Duncan Davidson / The Wild Irishman (The Glenties Reel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Mother's Delight / Gan Aionm / Ormond Sound / Mike Hoban's Reel
Altan
Mother's Delight / Gan Aionm / Ormond Sound / Mike Hoban's Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
Playlists featuring Altan
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehjc6q/acts/a9xc6q
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
2013-01-21T15:48:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0144vqy.jpg
21
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Altan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist