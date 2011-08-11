Cut KillerBorn 1971
Cut Killer
1971
Cut Killer Biography
Anouar Hajoui, better known as DJ Cut Killer or simply Cut Killer (born 6 May 1971), is a French DJ of Moroccan origin with a versatile repertoire of hip hop and rap.
He enjoys international fame and mixed in United States of America through invitations by DJ Big Dawg Pitbulls of Funkmaster Flex and Shadyville DJ's of rapper 50 Cent. For more than fifteen years, he has been one of the most emblematic DJs in French hip hop.
