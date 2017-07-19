The Seers
The Seers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Seers were a British rock group active between 1984 and 1991.
The group gained notoriety with their debut single, Lightning Strikes, which was about the Hungerford massacre. In 1988 they became the first unsigned band to play the main stage at the Reading Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Seers Tracks
Sun is in the Sky
Sun is in the Sky
Sun is in the Sky
Welcome To Dead Town
Welcome To Dead Town
Welcome To Dead Town
