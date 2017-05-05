Jonathan JamesConductor
Jonathan James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e61d1813-1264-44b5-a5d5-6f64bfacdd97
Jonathan James Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Dark Night of the Soul II
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehg2rz
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2017-05-05T16:11:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p049txv6.jpg
5
May
2017
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Dark Night of the Soul II
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
Discover More 2016-17: Singing the Scriptures II
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e49fbp
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2017-04-12T16:11:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p049txqj.jpg
12
Apr
2017
Discover More 2016-17: Singing the Scriptures II
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Discover More 2016-17: Nature in Music II
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq49hn
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2017-03-31T16:11:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p049txv6.jpg
31
Mar
2017
Discover More 2016-17: Nature in Music II
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
Discover More 2016-17: Pre-concert Entertainment
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep35v2
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2017-03-01T16:11:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p049txs9.jpg
1
Mar
2017
Discover More 2016-17: Pre-concert Entertainment
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Discover More 2016-17: Dance Revolution II
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evqgwh
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2017-02-10T16:11:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p049txqj.jpg
10
Feb
2017
Discover More 2016-17: Dance Revolution II
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
Back to artist