ProbotFormed 2000. Disbanded 2004
Probot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e61baf26-04fe-4f07-8f2a-c1ecbf7ca4c1
Probot Biography (Wikipedia)
Probot was a heavy metal side project of ex-Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters rhythm guitarist and lead-singer Dave Grohl. Described by Grohl as "a death metal Supernatural," the album mixes instrumentals recorded by Grohl himself with various metal singers whom the musician admired. The album was released in February 2004 by Southern Lord Records. It featured one single entitled "Centuries of Sin"/"The Emerald Law".
Probot Tracks
Shake Your Blood (feat. Lemmy)
Shake Your Blood (feat. Lemmy)
Shake Your Blood (feat. Lemmy)
Sweet Dreams
Sweet Dreams
Sweet Dreams
