Paula Toller
Born 23 August 1962
Paula Toller
1962-08-23
Paula Toller Biography (Wikipedia)
Paula Toller (born on August 23, 1962) is a Brazilian singer and songwriter. Toller is most known as the lead singer of Kid Abelha. In 1998, she released her self-titled first solo album, which was very well received. Her second solo album, titled SóNós, was released in 2007.
