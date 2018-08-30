Steve Helstrip, known by the stage name The Thrillseekers, is an English DJ and record producer. His debut single was "Synaesthesia", released in 1999.

Helstrip has worked under the guises of En Motion, Insigma, Rapid Eye, and Hydra. He also works in remixing, having remixed work by Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, Timo Maas, Sonique, Chicane, Blank & Jones, and Seb Fontaine. He owns his own record label, 'Adjusted Music'.