Steve Helstrip, known by the stage name The Thrillseekers, is an English DJ and record producer. His debut single was "Synaesthesia", released in 1999.
Helstrip has worked under the guises of En Motion, Insigma, Rapid Eye, and Hydra. He also works in remixing, having remixed work by Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, Timo Maas, Sonique, Chicane, Blank & Jones, and Seb Fontaine. He owns his own record label, 'Adjusted Music'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Synaesthesia (Original mix)
Synaesthesia (Original mix)
For All That You Are
For All That You Are
Just Because (Original Mix)
Just Because (Original Mix)
Daydream (Will Atkinson Dreamy Mix) (feat. Asheni & York)
Daydream (Will Atkinson Dreamy Mix) (feat. Asheni & York)
Everything (John O'Callaghan Remix) (feat. Stine Grove)
Feat. Stine Grove- Everything (John O'Callaghan Remix)
Synthesia (Alex M1rph remix) (2011)
Synaethesia (1999)
Synaethesia (1999)
Synaesthesia (2001)
Synaesthesia (2001)
Synaesthesia (Alex M.O.R.P.H Remix)
Synaesthesia (Alex M.O.R.P.H Remix)
By You Side (Night Music Mix)
Synthseasia (2001)
Synthseasia (2001)
