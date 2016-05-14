Taylor Stayton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e619d4f2-e1db-4050-8f99-f071b7f22ff2
Taylor Stayton Tracks
Sort by
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecbhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-25T16:36:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx125.jpg
25
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist